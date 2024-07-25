InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.02. 1,018,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,246. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.30.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

