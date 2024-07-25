InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

