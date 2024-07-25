Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $522.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,029 shares of company stock worth $1,111,716. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

