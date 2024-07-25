Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,521,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $461.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,468,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,154,199. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

