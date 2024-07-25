Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $480.87 and last traded at $482.16. 6,480,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,034,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.32.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.92.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.