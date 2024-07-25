Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $480.87 and last traded at $482.16. 6,480,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,034,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.32.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.92.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
