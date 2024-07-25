Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $482.86 and last traded at $482.03. Approximately 13,024,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 40,079,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.24.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.92.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
