Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 87.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 123,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 425,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 376,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 46,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

