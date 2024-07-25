IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $231.59 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

