Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $29,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.39. 770,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,056. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.94%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

