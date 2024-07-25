iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 869,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,332,891 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $42.52.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 98,228 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

