iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 392.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210,883 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $92,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IJH traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,130,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,694. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.