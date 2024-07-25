iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 243,584 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $21.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.