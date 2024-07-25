iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 190,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 139,115 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $24.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

