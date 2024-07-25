iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDXGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 190,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 139,115 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $24.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.