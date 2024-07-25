iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.68

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 46992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

