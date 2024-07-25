Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 151,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 255,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.56.
Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
