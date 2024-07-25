Jayme Mendal Sells 900 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 900 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $23,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,902,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Jayme Mendal sold 9,100 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $234,780.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $141,450.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVER

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EverQuote by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

