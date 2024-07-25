JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -40.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 1,143,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.