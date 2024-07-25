Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to “Hold”

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.4 %

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 90,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.82.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

