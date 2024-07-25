Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to “Hold”

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.4 %
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 90,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.82.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
