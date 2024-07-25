Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $458,938.00 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 83.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $458,938.00 and $16.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 83.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,397.52 or 0.99998115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00166024 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.