Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Joby Aviation traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 1,859,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,504,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,310. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

