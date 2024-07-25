JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $36.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 24,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,666. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

