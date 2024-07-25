JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
