JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$63.27. 341,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.68. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$74.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

