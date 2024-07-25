Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.79, but opened at $83.97. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 6,811 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $7,415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,839,000 after purchasing an additional 68,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 397.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,396 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

