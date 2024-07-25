Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Kanzhun stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 877,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

