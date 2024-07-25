KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in KBR by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $66.38 on Thursday. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

