KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 441,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

