Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Price Target to $45.00

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.
First Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
THFF traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 1,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. First Financial has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $531.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.48.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of First Financial
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Beauty Retailer Stock Brings Early Christmas for Value Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Ford Stock EPS Disappoints, Shares Plummet After-Hours
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How Much Should You Be Investing? Try Our Calculators
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.