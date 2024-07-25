Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $18.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.