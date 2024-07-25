Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BPOP

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Popular has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $105.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Popular will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.