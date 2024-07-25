Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 30th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Keppel REIT Stock Performance
KREVF stock remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.74.
About Keppel REIT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel REIT
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.