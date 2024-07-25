Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 30th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

KREVF stock remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

