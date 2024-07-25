Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kering Stock Performance

Kering Company Profile

PPRUY opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Kering has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

