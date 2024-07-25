Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
