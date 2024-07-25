KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $161.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

