Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.49 and its 200-day moving average is $425.31. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.