KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.67

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.67 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 135613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

