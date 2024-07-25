KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $801.71 and last traded at $798.42. 49,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 881,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.65.

The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $808.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $627,399,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

