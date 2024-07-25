KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. KLA also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $771.65.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $51.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $755.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,681. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $808.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.83. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

