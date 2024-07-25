Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:KNX traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,525. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

