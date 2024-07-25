Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KNX. Barclays cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,907. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.