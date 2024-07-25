Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 6,392,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,525. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

