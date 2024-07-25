Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.8 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.