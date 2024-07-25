Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 6,392,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

