Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 175,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,629. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
