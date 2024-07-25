Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 175,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,629. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

