Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $8.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.56.
KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
NYSE KOS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
