Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $8.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.56.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

