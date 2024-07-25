Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
Shares of KTWIY stock traded down C$3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$81.09. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of C$57.58 and a 1-year high of C$90.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.89.
About Kurita Water Industries
