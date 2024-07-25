Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KTWIY stock traded down C$3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$81.09. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of C$57.58 and a 1-year high of C$90.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.89.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

