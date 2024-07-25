Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $15.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.32 and its 200-day moving average is $210.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.