Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 6,529 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 407.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Dollar General by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $117.19. 2,763,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

