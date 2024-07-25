Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 38,684,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,475,400. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

