Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 1,657,234 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.