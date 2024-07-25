Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.18. The stock had a trading volume of 165,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $191.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

