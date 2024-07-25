Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,105 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $125,319,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.40. 1,376,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,860. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.